Troops may be sent to hunt Gatwick drones

LONDON (AP) — British troops may be sent in to help hunt drones that have shut down Gatwick Airport.

Police have been searching the area around the airport for operators of drones spotted over the airport on Wednesday evening.

Britain’s second-busiest airport remains shut more than 18 hours later, and more than 100,000 travelers have been disrupted.

European air-navigation agency Eurocontrol says the airport is not due to reopen until at least 8 p.m. (2000GMT, 3 p.m. EST) on Thursday.

The Ministry of Defense says “there are ongoing discussions with the police about any military capability that could be provided to assist with their operation.”