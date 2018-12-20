Syrians protest Turkish threats of offensive

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Syrians have gathered outside the headquarters for the U.S.-led coalition in northern Syria to protest Turkish threats of an imminent offensive.

The protesters congregating in Jalabiya southeast of Kobani city are demanding a clear stance from the coalition on threats by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to strike at U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Turkey views the main Kurdish militia in Syria as a terrorist group and an extension of the insurgency within its borders. U.S. support for the group has strained ties between the two NATO allies.

The protesters held banners in Kurdish and Arabic denouncing the Turkish threats as well as pictures of loved ones who died fighting the Islamic State group alongside U.S. troops.