Yemeni mom wins fight to fly to US to give dying son kiss

After a yearlong legal battle, a Yemeni mother will get to come to the U.S. to give her dying son one last kiss.

Shaima Swileh is expected to arrive to San Francisco on Wednesday on her way to see her 2-year-old son Abdullah, who is on life-support at an Oakland hospital.

The U.S. granted her a visa after lawyers for the Council on American-Islamic Relations sued.

The boy’s father is an American citizen who brought his son to California to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.

Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the ban in a 5-4 ruling in June.