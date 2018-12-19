Funding government without border wall appears back on table

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days of impasse over funding for a southern border wall appears to have ended with President Donald Trump signaling he’s open to a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The president’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Tuesday that Trump would consider other options than demanding $5 billion for the border wall.

A proposal in the works in the Senate would keep the government funded past a midnight Friday deadline and into the early weeks of 2019. A person familiar with negotiations tells The Associated Press that the White House would prefer a longer-term package.

If no bill is passed by Congress and signed by the president ahead of the deadline, more than 800,000 government workers would be furloughed or sent to work without pay just days before Christmas.