Weekend events Dec 21-23

FRIDAY

Come join us celebrate the Season and the Civic Auditorium December 21st at 7 pm with a Holiday Spectacular Concert! Globetrotting Opera Gal Anna Viemeister is thrilled to come back to her hometown to bring another fantastic concert full of Opera, Carols, Jazz and more; This time to honor our Veterans at the Civic Auditorium! The Dalles Civic Auditorium was built as a memorial to our Veterans. It shows foresight in providing a community center with a space for every pastime of the era including live music!

Anna will be joined by International Maestro Francisco Miranda on Piano, Fellow NYC/PDX Hybrid Lyric Tenor Samuel Varhan, Local Jazz Diva Katherina Blackmar, Members of the Cascade Singers and more! Events and Marketing Manager Skot Barker is hard at work in collaboration to create a true gem to support and celebrate the restoration of the Theatre at the Civic with a Maiden Voyage of live acoustic classical music in the last decade!

Half of the evening’s proceeds will go to restorations at the Civic to help make it “Where it happens!”

Tickets available online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-spectacular-at-the-civic-auditorium-tickets-28786052859

SATURDAY

Breakfast with Santa at Mt Hood Meadows. Welcome the holiday spirit while enjoying a yummy, fireside breakfast with Santa in Vertical’s North Pole. There will be two seatings (at 8 AM and at 9 AM) both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the delicious waffle and parfait bar for breakfast, the kiddos get a North Pole Gift Bag and a chance to tell the jolly old elf what’s on their Christmas list! Reservations suggested for this popular event – $8 for ages 6 and under / $10 for ages 7 and older. Bring the whole family!

The Dalles Main Street presents Santa Downton, Saturday 10 am to 2 pm in the old Chronicle building at 315 Federal. Pictures with Santa! Crafts, Bake Sale, Story Time and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. Santa pictures $5 donation per picture.

Columbia Gorge Dance Academy presents Alice in Winterland! Two shows – 1 pm and 4 pm Saturday at the Hood River Middle School auditorium.

This whimsical show features dancers of all styles and ages from the Academy. Admissiion by donation of canned food items to be donated to the local FISH food bank.

SUNDAY

Gorge Winds Concert Band 18th annual Christmas Concert 3 pm at Calvary Baptist Church 3350 Columbia View Drive in The Dalles. Admission is free, donations are welcome