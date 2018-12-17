Nations at climate talks back universal emissions rules

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Nearly 200 countries at the U.N. climate talks have agreed upon universal, transparent rules on how nations can cut greenhouse gas emissions and curb global warming, putting the principles of the 2015 Paris climate accord into action.

But to the frustration of environmentalists and a group of countries who were urging more ambitious climate goals, negotiators on Saturday delayed decisions on two other climate issues until next year in an effort to get a deal on them.

Michal Kurtyka, the Polish official chairing the talks, says while each individual country would likely find some parts of the agreement it didn’t like, efforts had been made to balance the interests of all parties.

He says “we will all have to give in order to gain.”