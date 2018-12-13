Sweden’s FM lauds ‘positive’ Yemen peace talks

RIMBO, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom has lauded the “positive spirit” of the peace talks aimed at setting out a framework for future dialogue in war-ravaged Yemen.

“It takes concessions, it takes compromises and it takes some courage to get these discussions going and get good results in the end,” Wallstrom said Thursday at the closing of the weeklong talks.

The talks, held in the in the Swedish town of Rimbo, north of Stockholm, led to a deal with Yemen’s warring sides, saying they have agreed to a province-wide cease-fire in Hodeida and a withdrawal of troops from the contested Red Sea port city.