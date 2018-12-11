Trump says developments in US-China trade

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is hinting that “important announcements” are coming regarding ongoing trade discussions between the U.S. and China.

He didn’t elaborate, but White House counselor Kellyanne Conway cited news reports that China appears to be moving toward reducing tariffs on cars made in the U.S. to 15 percent from 40 percent.

Trump agreed on Dec. 1 to postpone more U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods for 90 days while the two sides negotiate over American complaints about Beijing policies.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that conversations between the world’s largest economies have been “very productive.”

China’s government says its economic czar and the Treasury secretary have discussed plans for the next round of trade talks. Stock markets around the world jumped on news that the trade war may be easing.