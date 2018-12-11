May holds Brexit talks with Germany’s Merkel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks aimed at salvaging Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union.

Merkel greeted May with a handshake in wet, gray weather at the chancellery in Berlin Tuesday as the British leader made her second stop on a tour of European capitals aimed at securing “assurances” on the agreement to aid its passage through Britain’s parliament.

Merkel and May made no comment as they went into their meeting, and no statements or news conference were planned afterward. May, who started her tour in The Hague earlier Tuesday, was due in Brussels later in the day.

May postponed a Parliament vote on the Brexit deal at the last minute Monday, acknowledging she faced almost certain defeat. German officials, like their counterparts in other EU countries, say there will be no renegotiation of the hard-won deal.