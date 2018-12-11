Canadian allegedly detained in China

TORONTO (AP) — A former Canadian diplomat is reportedly under arrest in China.

The International Crisis Group said Tuesday it’s aware of reports that its North East Asia senior adviser Michael Kovrig has been detained.

Reports of Kovrig’s detention come after China warned Canada of consequences for its recent arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport. It’s unclear if there’s any link between the cases.

Yet former Canadian Liberal leader Bob Rae says the motivation for the arrest is clear. In a tweet, Rae calls it “repression and retaliation.”