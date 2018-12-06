Not there: Globes exclude some surprising names

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — There’s no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to the mercurial Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its Golden Globe nominations, but Thursday morning’s choices featured several shocking exclusions.

Supporting actor favorite Sam Elliott failed to get a nomination for “A Star Is Born.” Foreign language favorite “Cold War” was left out as well. And many were surprised that Adam McKay’s yet-to-be-released Dick Cheney film “Vice” walked off with the most film nominations.

On the television side, there was little love for “Atlanta” or “The Handmaid’s Tale,” both of which only got acting nominations. And NBC’s “This Is Us” was shut out entirely.