Students set fires, join protests across France

PARIS (AP) — High school students have set fires in front of their Marseille school as students across France hold scattered demonstrations as part of a nationwide protest movement.

Images captured on video show crowds gathered around flames spewing out black smoke outside the Victor Hugo School in Marseille. Helmeted riot police later moved in, appearing to disperse the crowd with tear gas.

It was one of about 100 high schools around the country blocked or otherwise disrupted by student protests Tuesday, according to the Education Ministry. Many are protesting a new university application system.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government ceded to protesters Tuesday and agreed to suspend the fuel tax hikes that prompted the original nationwide protests. But the movement has grown to encompass broader anger at the government — and unrelated grievances like the university applications.