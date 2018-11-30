Russia won’t mirror Ukrainian male travel ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign ministry says that Moscow is not going to mirror the travel ban that Ukraine has imposed on Russian men.

Ukrainian officials announced earlier on Friday that all Russian men aged between 16 and 60 will be barred from entering Ukraine for the 30-day duration of martial law. The statement is the latest step in the escalation of the long-simmering conflict between Russia and Ukraine which began in 2014 with Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Russia is not planning to impose similar measures on Ukrainians. Zakharova blamed the Ukrainian government for implementing a policy that hurts ordinary people.