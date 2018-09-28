Weekend events – September 28-30

FRIDAY

Tygh Valley Bluegrass Jamboree Celebrating 19 Years of Bluegrass Music at the Wasco County Fairgrounds all starting with open mike and stage show tonight from 5 to 9 pm

Saturday starts with a workshop at 9 am and features a Shaniko Preservation Guild barbecue fund raiser at5 pm followed by until 9 pm, and things wind up Sunday with a bluegrass/gospel finale from 10 am to 2 pm. Tickets $30 for weekend pass. $10 for tonight, $20 for all day Saturday and Sunday is free

SATURDAY

Start your Saturday with the Healthy Lung & Heart DART, a 3K/5K/10K walk and run benefitting the Pulmonary Rehab Fund & Cardiac Rehab Fund. Registration at 8:30 at Kiwanis Pocket Park at Klindt’s Cove in The Dalles. Cost if you pre-register today $15 with t-shirt, $30 with sweatshirt, $10 for just the walk/run and $5 for 18 and under with no apparel. Those costs go up by $5 on Saturday, the day of the race.

Mid-Columbia Medical Center health fair Saturday 10 am to 1 pm at Water’s Edge. The free, fun, family event is open to the public.

Saturday night Main Street Uncorked is back! Join The Dalles Main Street for a neon themed bash 6:30 to 9:30 at The Commodore with live music, great food, and an opportunity to win a cruise on Mexico’s Sea of Cortez! Tickets $30

SUNDAY

Hood River will hold its first open streets event on the heights this Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm. Streets Alive Hood River will take place along June Street from Wilson Park to the Farm Stand, and will be open for the community to walk, bike, skate, run, dance, or just play in a safe and relaxed atmosphere.

Friends of Music Spaghetti Feed Sunday 4 to 6 pm at the Moose Lodge, just $10 per plate.