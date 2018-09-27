Trump says he prefer not to fire deputy attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s meeting with the deputy attorney general may or may not happen as originally planned, but Trump says he’d prefer not to fire Rod Rosenstein regardless.

Rosenstein landed in hot water after remarks first attributed to him in a New York Times report, including that he had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump and using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Rosenstein has disputed that.

Rosenstein was called to the White House earlier this week, but a decision on his fate was put off until Trump’s return from the United Nations.

Trump said Wednesday in New York that the planned meeting Thursday might be delayed because it would come the same day as the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.