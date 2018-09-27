Congo to boycott UN meetings about the country

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Congo says it has decided to boycott two planned U.N. events focusing on the central African nation because it was not consulted on the agenda or expected outcome.

Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi is the top adviser to Congo President Joseph Kabila and he told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the government was informed that the meetings had been canceled.

He said Thursday’s meeting hosted by Germany and U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix was for special envoys on central Africa. But, he added, “we all know that the main issue there was going to be the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

Kikaya Bin Karubi said a second meeting Friday was organized by the United Nations “to review all aspects of problems facing the Congo.”

He said that “Congo can no longer accept to attend meetings as participants” when it hasn’t been consulted.