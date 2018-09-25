Trump says UN now feels like ‘home’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump has told foreign leaders at a U.N. General Assembly luncheon that the world body used to feel a bit like “foreign territory,” but that now it feels like “home.”

He addressed the assembly earlier Tuesday, asserting American independence from the U.N., a message that was not enthusiastically embraced by other members.

Trump also acknowledged that his U.N. speech this year contrasted with last year’s, when he called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “rocket man.”

He now says he thinks it’s possible for a “very, very great outcome” from the ongoing dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

Trump has claimed progress, but so far the engagement has yet to achieve any concrete signs of success to denuclearize North Korea.