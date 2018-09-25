Rivers still rising 11 days after Florence

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence aren’t in any hurry to leave South Carolina.

Eleven days after the storm made landfall, the Waccamaw River at Conway is still rising — after already reaching record levels.

Late Friday, the river broke the previous record set two years ago by Hurricane Mathew when it reached 17.9 feet (5.5 meters). Florence has caused the flooded river to rise to 21 feet (6.4 meters) as of Tuesday. It was expected to crest at 21.7 feet (6.6 meters), possibly on Wednesday.

Forecasters say that after that, it will remain above the level reached during Matthew through at least through the beginning of next week.

Former Conway City Councilwoman Vivian Chestnut says this is the worst flooding she has ever seen. She had to leave her home Wednesday as the water rose and isn’t sure when she will see it again.

Georgetown is a city downriver from Conway. There, residents are also preparing for the worst flooding in their lifetimes. Officials warn it could start Wednesday.