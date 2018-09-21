For Kavanaugh, path forward could be like Clarence Thomas’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s path to the Supreme Court could be much like that taken by Clarence Thomas.

Thomas arrived at the Supreme Court in 1991 after a bruising confirmation hearing in which his former employee Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment. Now, Kavanaugh could be confirmed following allegations he sexually assaulted a woman decades ago.

Kavanaugh is scheduled to appear at a hearing Monday to address allegations by college professor Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her when both were in high school.

The outcome of Kavanaugh’s nomination is uncertain. Like Thomas, Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Those who have studied or know Thomas say his rocky confirmation didn’t change the kind of justice he has become. But some suggest it affected his public and private reception.