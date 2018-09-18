Kim says summit with Trump stabilized region

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his June summit with U.S. President Donald Trump has stabilized the regional security situation.

South Korean media pool reports say Kim made the comment during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The reports say Kim thanked Moon for brokering his summit with Trump in Singapore.

The leaders of the two Koreas had their first in-depth talks in Pyongyang on Tuesday. The talks are to continue Wednesday and Moon is expected to return to Seoul on Thursday.