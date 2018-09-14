MCMC unveils new DaVinci surgical robot

Mid-Columbia Medical Center hosted an event Thursday, September 13 to display the hospital’s newest tool, the da Vinci Xi surgical robot. This model is so advanced that there are only 12 in the United States and this is the only one in the Columbia River Gorge.

The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology that allows the surgeon’s hand movements to be translated into smaller, precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. One of the instruments is a laparoscope – a thin tube with a tiny camera and light at the end. The camera sends images to a video monitor in the operating room to guide doctors during surgery. The surgeon is 100% in control of the da Vinci System at all times.

The da Vinci System has brought minimally invasive surgery to more than 3 million patients worldwide. da Vinci technology – changing the experience of surgery for people around the world.

da Vinci Surgery is used for:

Key features include:

Magnified vision system that gives surgeons a 3D HD view inside the patient’s body

Ergonomically designed console where the surgeon sits while operating

Patient-side cart where the patient is positioned during surgery

Wristed instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human hand

To hear Dr Marc McAllister’s detailed explanation of the many benefits of the machine, click on the grey podcast bar below

And for comments from President and CEO Dennis Knox, click on the grey podcast bar below