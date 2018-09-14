Firefighters responded to more than 60 fires

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The head of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says firefighters responded to 60 to 80 structure fires in the three communities affected by a series of natural gas explosions.

Kurt Schwartz said Friday that firefighters in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover responded to about 150 emergency calls Thursday.

He says about 400 people spent the night in emergency shelters and no additional natural gas-related emergencies have been reported Friday.

The exact cause of the fires and explosions remains under investigation.

Gov. Charlie Baker said hundreds of natural gas technicians have been deployed throughout the area to go house by house to ensure they are safe.

The Republican governor says he realizes the situation is a “massive inconvenience” but asked for patience.

An 18-year-old man died and at least 25 people were injured in the fires and explosions.