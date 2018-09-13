Photos, video, interview – million pound transformer takes 36 axles, 360-foot-long trailer to transport on highway







The Washington State Patrol calls this the largest load ever transported in Washington State. Transformer destined for a substation near Goldendale, WA, weighing more than a million pounds. That weight requires a rig with 36 axles, 360 feet long to distribute the weight. Each set of wheels is independently steerable so that it can be taken over the road. The transformer was offloaded from BNSF railroad car Wednesday, Sept 12, 2018 at Sunnydale Road, 28 miles east of the junction of SR 14 with Highway 97. The move is planned to start Monday, September 17 at 10 pm from the siding at Sunnydale Road west to the intersection of Highway 97 and up 97 to the chain-up area at Milepost 3, arriving at about 4 am. That will mean closing SR 14 and a portion of Highway 97 during the move. It will rest there until Tuesday night when 97 will be closed to allow for tthe transformer rig to make it to Hoctor Road, then East on Hoctor to the site.

Klickitat PUD said the transformer is for the Bonneville Power Administration and will be placed at the Rock Creek substation, located about 15 miles east of Highway 97 on Hoctor Road. We have a call in to BPA for more information, which we will post here when we get it.

To hear our interview with Trooper Will Finn and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer 2 Jeff Macchione, click on the grey podcast bar below