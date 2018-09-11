Trump in Pennsylvania to mark Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived in Pennsylvania to remember those killed 17 years ago in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived at the airport in Johnstown on Tuesday shortly after the time that hijackers flew an airplane into New York’s World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and the Pentagon.

Trump is delivering remarks at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It’s where the fourth airliner crashed after the 40 passengers and crew members realized what was happening and tried to storm the cockpit.

In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.