Reading of names at World Trade Center site

NEW YORK (AP) — The names of those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are being solemnly recited at the World Trade Center in New York.

The ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate the 17th anniversary included moments of silence and tolling bells. Some tearful readers mentioned how much they miss their loved ones.

Victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and dignitaries are gathered on the memorial plaza to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at the 9/11 memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Mike Pence is at the Pentagon.