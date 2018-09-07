Obama asks: ‘What happened to Republican Party?’

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is blasting Republicans, saying “the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican Party.”

Obama says during a speech Friday in Illinois that the Republican-controlled Congress has championed the unwinding of campaign finance laws, made it harder for minorities to vote and voted multiple times to take health care away from ordinary Americans. He also says the GOP has “cozied up” to the former head of the KGB, a reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is calling out lawmakers for not standing up to President Donald Trump.

Obama says “What happened to the Republican Party?”

Obama is speaking at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he’s urging people to vote in the midterm elections.