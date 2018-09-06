Trump taking Supreme Court fight to Montana, North Dakota

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking the Washington debate over his Supreme Court nominee to the home of two red-state Senate Democrats.

Trump’s trip to Montana and North Dakota this week is elevating Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a political litmus test for voters.

The president’s strategy aims to turn the screws on the lawmakers, Jon Tester of Montana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, who find themselves caught between Senate leaders fighting Kavanaugh’s confirmation and their states’ more conservative electorate.

Neither senator has said how he or she will vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Senate Republican leaders hope to bring Kavanaugh’s confirmation to a vote before the full chamber this month.

Trump is holding a rally in Billings, Montana, on Thursday, spending the night and traveling to the Dakotas on Friday.