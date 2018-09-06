Moon says he has high expectations for summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he has high expectations for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sept. 18-20.

Moon’s comments on Thursday came after his presidential delegation met Kim in Pyongyang and returned home with a fixed date for the summit and comments by Kim reaffirming his desire for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

Moon says, “The outcome of the special delegation’s visit was really good; it accomplished much more than what was expected.”

He says “it gave us high expectations for the South-North summit as well as the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and also expectations that the talks between North Korea and the United States to achieve that goal could be facilitated.”

Moon met Kim twice this year at a border town and also lobbied hard for the summit between Kim and President Donald Trump, which took place in June in Singapore.