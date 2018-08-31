Trump allies raise alarm as team of legal advisers shrinks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s aides and allies are privately raising alarm as his circle of legal and communications advisers shrinks ahead of the crucial midterm elections and amid a swirling special counsel investigation.

They have become increasingly convinced that the West Wing is wholly unprepared to handle the expected assault from Democrats if they win the House in November.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election interference and potential obstruction of justice by Trump has reached ever closer to the Oval Office.

And the upcoming midterm elections could grant his political adversaries the power of subpoena, or more worryingly, the votes to attempt impeachment.

Attrition, job changes and firings have taken their toll in the communications and legal shops — two departments crucial to Trump staving off the looming threats.