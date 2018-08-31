El Salvador: three kids separated in US were abused at shelters

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Authorities in El Salvador say three minors from the country who were separated from their parents after crossing the U.S. border were sexually abused in shelters in Arizona.

Liduvina Magarin is deputy foreign relations minister for Salvadorans overseas. She says officials have received reports of the abuse of the children ages 12 to 17 by workers at unnamed shelters.

Magarin told journalists Thursday that El Salvador is urging the United States to begin reunifying the minors with their families.

She said it’s important they leave the shelters as soon as possible “because it is there that they are the most vulnerable.”

The revelations come as the Trump administration has been facing heavy criticism over its slow pace in reuniting separated families. Most have been reunited, but hundreds remain apart.