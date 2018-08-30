Wyden, Merkley urge court to reinstate net neutrality rules, restore equal access to Internet

Washington, D.C. –U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week joined their colleagues in filing a brief with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) December 2017 decision to eliminate net neutrality rules.

“In sum, the FCC’s reclassification decision in its 2017 Order is based entirely in the misuse of language,” the members of Congress wrote in their amicus brief. “It is divorced from the practical realities that supported the FCC’s 2015 classification decision. And it leads immediately to absurd results. It is an abuse of discretion which this Court should overturn.”

The FCC’s decision repealed the 2015 Open Internet rules, which prohibited Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from engaging in discriminatory practices, such as blocking or throttling online content and establishing internet fast and slow lanes.

Wyden and Merkley were joined by the following Senators in signing onto the legal brief: Democratic Leader Chuck E. Schumer, D-N.Y., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and others.

The following House members also signed onto the brief: Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Frank Pallone, Jr., and others.

