Weekend Events August 31-Sept 2

FRIDAY

Usually we’re telling you about events that are going to take place, but we’ll start this week’s report with a cancellation. The Maryhill Windwalk music festival and gravity games competition originally scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled.

Fundraiser for the Roch family Friday from 5 pm to closing at Rivertap pub in The Dalles. Raffles will be held through out the evening with great local prizes!

$1 of every draft beer sold, plus all employee tips for the evening and all donations wil go directly to the Roch family.

Windfest Hood River 35 year reunion at Hood River Inn Friday and Saturday 6 pm to 10 pm each night Cost $70

Sunshine Mill movies presents the original Jurassic Park movie free to the public, starts at 8:45

The Free Summer Movies in the Park series in the Cascade Locks Marine Park featurds Pete’s Dragon All movies start at dusk. Bring blankets and low folding chairs. Drugs, alcohol, and tobacco are prohibited at our movies. Picnics ok. Well behaved pets are welcome. There will be popcorn, candy, and drinks sold on site to benefit local non-profits.

SATURDAY

Its the 22nd annual Show & Shine car show from noon to 4 pm Saturday at Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum in Stevenson This is a major fund raiser for the museum. The fee to enter a car is $20 and there is no charge for spectators. There will be a food booth with lots of great choices. There also will be raffles of items donated by local businesses Gates will open at 9 a.m. for participants, with the show running from noon to 4 p.m. There will be an auto-oriented swap meet on the grounds, with each space costing $20. Fifty-fifty tickets will be sold, with the winner taking home half the earnings. Last year’s winner pocketed more than $300.

White Salmon Library presents free family movie A Wrinkle in Time 2 pm at the library, 77 North Wauna Avenue in White Salmon. Theyll have lemonade, popcorn, comfy seats and a large screen.

Mt. Hood Meadows presents the first annual Northwest Craft Spirit Festival Saturday, September 1. Five local distilleries will be on hand to pour samples of their spirits, and serve up cocktail demonstrations. The festival runs from 1 – 5 PM and features the music of Jenny Lee and the Menagerie. The Spirits Festival will be held outdoors on our Sun Deck, in full view of Mt. Hood. The scenic chair will also be running, inspiring those attending to take some hikes as well. There will be games on the deck and the Schuss Café will be open for those who would like to dine. Tickets $15 at the door, or $12 if purchased online in advance.

SUNDAY

All sports Swap Meet Sunday from 7 am to noon at the Luhr Jensen Lot, 400 Portway Avenue on the waterfront in Hood River. $10 admission for sellers, free to buyers. Bring all your gear you want to sell and get there early to find the best deals. Still lots of summer left, see you there!

Hood River Democrats will hold a Labor Day potluck picnic Sunday September 2 at Jackson Park, 13th and May streets in Hood River. Community leaders and the Democratic candidates will be there with handouts, yard signs, bumper stickers, posters and people can sign up to work on campaigns. Music by Antifaz and the Mark Reynolds band.