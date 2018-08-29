AP-NORC Poll: Many indifferent to Kavanaugh nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Does Brett Kavanaugh belong on the Supreme Court? It’s a question that may be consuming Washington, but one that elicits a shrug from many Americans.

And there’s no nationwide consensus on whether the Senate should vote on his nomination before Election Day.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released Wednesday. It finds 46 percent of Americans don’t have a strong opinion on President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the high court.

That ambivalence runs even deeper among independent voters, as fully two-thirds say they’ve not formed an opinion on whether the federal appeals court judge deserves a promotion.