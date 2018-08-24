Weekend events August 24-26

FRIDAY

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue fill the boot fundraiser. Firefighters will be downtown The Dalles on West Second and Third Streets at Union and West Third Street and Washington today soliciting donations from drives for the annual fundraiser for the Muscular Distrophy Association.

James Supp, appraiser for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is coming to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum on Friday night August 24 for a dinner and antique appraisals. Mr. Supp will share his years of experience in a captivating discussion about collectibles. He’ll cover why you might need an appraisal, what you can do to “appraise” your own items, and when to call in the experts. Enjoy the dinner and presentation for $30.00 or the presentation and appraisals only for $10.00 15 lucky members of the Discovery Center will be bringing in items for Mr. Supp to appraise. Join in on the fun to see what the items appraise for. Special dinner menu is: Mediterranean moussaka (lamb/beef and vegetarian with lentils), olive tapenade, tzatziki, pita bread, summer garden salad, peach cobbler. Details 5:00 pm no host bar // 5:30 pm dinner // 6:30 pm presentation t// 6:45 pm appraisals from the podium

SATURDAY

John Brookhouse and The Dalles Hostorical Society will present “The Town Built and Sold by Orlando Humason” 11 am Moody / Rorick House 300 W 13th Street, The Dalles

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Live at The Granada 6 pm. Fronted by the mercurial actor and musician and drummer Billy Bob (known here as W.R., — obviously William Robert) Thornton, the Boxmasters (the membership, at least in the recording capacity, rounded out by J.D. Andrew on bass, guitars, and vocals and Michael Wayne Butler on guitars and lap steel) are a California-based electric rockabilly/country rock band that is influenced by the sounds of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Buck Owens but puts a unique spin on the genre by adding a dash of British Invasion-era rock (Beatles, Stones, Kinks) to the mix. The band honed its skills in its early days by playing a handful of live shows in the California area, as well as a few gigs in Tecate, Mexico. The three-piece soon entered the studio — after securing a deal with Vanguard — and recorded its 2008 debut, simply titled The Boxmasters. To augment their sound — and allow W.R. Thornton to step out from behind the drums to take the vocals to the people — the Boxmasters recruited some sidemen to take on their road trips. These musicians included Brad Davis on mandolin, guitar, and vocals; Teddy Andreadis on harmonica and organ/keys; and Mike Bruce on drums. Later in 2008 the band released the holiday album Christmas Cheer, also on Vanguard. Released in 2009, Modbilly featured two discs, one stocked with originals and the other with covers. VIP tickets with dinner $115, show only $85. Available at http://granadatheatrethedalles.com/

SUNDAY

Sunday August 26, Bailey Draught willl perform Irish folk songs and fiddle tunes in a benefit for new District 21 schools at St. Peter’s Landmar. Suggested donation $5, and all the proceeds go to the D21 Strong Community Schools Bond Measure Campaign.