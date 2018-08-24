Grow with Google event draws big crowd to Readiness Center in The Dalles

More than 250 people took part in the Grow with Google event at the Ft. Dalles Readiness Center August 22.
During the free event, representatives of small businesses and nonprofit organizations participated in Google workshops, checked out free programs at demo stations, and received one on one coaching from Google experts.
Topics were targeted to businesses, nonprofits, job seekers and educators with opportunities to find out about:
- Reaching Customers Online with Google
- Using Data to Drive Growth
- Simple Steps to Online Safety
- Getting Started with Emails, Spreadsheets and Presentations
- Getting Started with Code
- Inspiring Students, Using Technology
Reporters had the opportunity to talk with several dignitaries. You can hear those interviews by clicking on the grey podcast bars below:
Joel Riese, Wasco County 4-H
The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence
Oregon State Representative Daniel Bonham
Richard Stillwell, lead for Google in The Dalles