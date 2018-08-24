Grow with Google event draws big crowd to Readiness Center in The Dalles

Grow with Google More than 250 people took part in theevent at the Ft. Dalles Readiness Center August 22.

During the free event, representatives of small businesses and nonprofit organizations participated in Google workshops, checked out free programs at demo stations, and received one on one coaching from Google experts.

Topics were targeted to businesses, nonprofits, job seekers and educators with opportunities to find out about:

Reaching Customers Online with Google

Using Data to Drive Growth

Simple Steps to Online Safety

Getting Started with Emails, Spreadsheets and Presentations

Emails, Spreadsheets and Presentations Getting Started with Code

Code Inspiring Students, Using Technology

Reporters had the opportunity to talk with several dignitaries. You can hear those interviews by clicking on the grey podcast bars below:

Joel Riese, Wasco County 4-H

The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence

Oregon State Representative Daniel Bonham

Richard Stillwell, lead for Google in The Dalles