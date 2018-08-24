Australia’s next PM won’t call election quickly

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s next prime minister, Scott Morrison, says he will not call an election “any time soon.”

Morrison was chosen by his party’s lawmakers in a leadership ballot Friday and will be sworn in later in the day. Malcolm Turnbull officially handed in his commission as prime minister and has told Morrison he will soon leave Parliament.

His departure could encourage Morrison to call general elections before May when they are due.

Morrison told reporters: “We intend to be governing … so I don’t think anybody should be making any plans for any elections any time soon.”