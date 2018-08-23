It’s a Firefly Night – Dianne Ochiltree

Whether you live in the West where there are no fireflies, or elsewhere, where the populations are shrinking, you can still enjoy fireflies in this magical new paperback edition filled with a heartwarming father-daughter story, luminous illustrations, interesting firefly facts, and new suggestions on ways parents and educators can use the engaging story to keep the learning going.

A great gift, or winding-down-at-bedtime selection, for grownups and little ones to share. Part glittery counting book, part endearing daddy-daughter story! A little girl enjoys a favorite childhood activity–catching fireflies–then lets them go one by one. This serves to engage the reader in counting up and then down from 10. Song-like rhyme pairs with glowing art to capture the magic of a firefly-lit summer night. Featuring a selection of interesting firefly facts and just added – suggestions on ways parents and educators can use the engaging story to keep the learning going.

Dianne Ochiltree has been writing poems and stories since she was a kid growing up in a small Midwestern town. She is the award-winning author of several picture books for the very young, including It’s a Seashell Day; Molly, by Golly! The Legend of Molly Williams, America’s First Female Firefighter; Ten Monkey Jamboree; Sixteen Runaway Pumpkins; and Lull-a-bye, Little One. Dianne is a writing coach and freelance editor, and lives in Sarasota, Florida, with her family and pets in a house by the bay.

Connect with Dianne at dianneochiltree.com.

Betsy Snyder has received previous praise for her work’s “luminous effect” and “charm[ing] compositions” (The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books). She brings these artistic signature qualities to the sparkling pages of It’s a Firefly Night. Learn more about Ms. Snyder at betsysnyder.com.

