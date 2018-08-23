Democrats seek to keep focus on corruption, not impeachment

CHICAGO (AP) — With two of President Donald Trump’s former allies now felons, Democrats seem more eager to accuse Republicans of widespread corruption ahead of the November midterm elections.

But it’s a tricky argument for Democrats as they try to avoid direct talk of impeachment and not lose focus of their economic arguments on health care and taxes.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi recalled Wednesday that Democrats won House control in 2006 by hammering on GOP corruption. And she promised that Democrats would hold Trump accountable. But she also encouraged her colleagues not to abandon bread-and-butter issues.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez walked a similar tightrope at the national party’s summer gathering in Chicago.

Some state party leaders with hot races say they’d be fine with avoiding the matter altogether.