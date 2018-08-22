Uncertainty looms over House race after Hunter indictment

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. House race in Southern California could become suddenly competitive after U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife were indicted on corruption charges.

The Republican Hunter was strongly favored to hold the seat in the San Diego area’s 50th Congressional District. But the charges Tuesday injected the race with uncertainty.

A grand jury charged the Republican lawmaker with using more than $250,000 in campaign money to pay for vacations, dental work, golf outings and other personal expenses.

Hunter’s attorney calls the charges politically motivated.

In a statement, House Speaker Paul Ryan called the charges “deeply serious” and said Hunter will be removed from his committee assignments, pending resolution of the case. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Ryan should call on Hunter to resign.