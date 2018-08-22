Rohingya refugees celebrate holiday amid memories of home

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh are celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, praying for better lives as they wonder if they’ll ever again celebrate at their homes in Myanmar.

People streamed into makeshift mosques in the camps, the children dressed in new clothing. Those who could afford it feasted on buffalo meat.

Muslims often slaughter sheep, cattle or goats on Eid Al-Adha, and distribute some of the meat to the poor.

More than 700,000 Rohingya poured into Bangladesh last year, fleeing a brutal crackdown in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar, where the Muslim Rohingya have long faced discrimination.