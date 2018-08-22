Hurricane watch extended to Maui

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service says the hurricane warning in effect for Hawaii’s Big Island has been extended to the island of Maui.

National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Dye says Hurricane Lane was 320 miles (515 kilometers) southeast of Hilo shortly before 5:30 a.m.

She says the hurricane is moving northwest at about 9 mph (15 kph).

Dye says rain associated with the hurricane has started to show up on radar off the Big Island of Hawaii and offshore buoys are detecting higher than normal waves.

The weather service says tropical-storm-force winds could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon or evening on the Big Island.