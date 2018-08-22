Big oil asks government to protect it from climate change

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — The oil industry wants the federal government to help protect some of its facilities on the Texas Gulf Coast against the effects of global warming.

One ambitious proposal involves building a nearly 60-mile “spine” of flood barriers. Many Republicans argue that such projects should be a national priority. But critics question why taxpayers should foot the bill for protecting refineries in a state where top politicians still question whether climate change is real.

The plan is focused on a stretch of coastline from the Louisiana border to industrial enclaves south of Houston. That area is home to one of the world’s largest concentrations of petrochemical facilities, including most of Texas’ 30 refineries.

The state is seeking at least $12 billion for the full coastal spine.