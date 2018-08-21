Senator Murray Slams President Trump’s Plan to Prop Up Coal While Moving U.S. Backward on Efforts to Combat Climate Change

(SEATTLE) – , U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement on President Trump’sannouncement to replace President Obama’s Clean Power Plan with a version that will do little to reduce emissions or transition to renewable energy sources in order to address climate change, while simply continuing business as usual at coal plants.

“Once again, President Trump is putting profits for his well-connected friends ahead of the health and well-being of the millions of Americans he once vowed to fight for. This news is particularly insulting for families and fire crews in Washington state, where right now the skies are filled with smoke from yet another brutal wildfire season, just one of the many effects of climate change that our communities are experiencing in real time.

“President Trump’s shortsighted, reckless plan also sends a dangerous message to the rest of the world about our country’s inability under President Trump to lead or even be a good partner on combatting climate change, one of the most critical issues of our time. I stand with the many people in Washington state—especially the young people who have been sounding the alarm—who refuse to be silent as the Trump Administration continues to wipe out common sense Obama-era policies that put our country on the right path. We cannot afford to stand down.”