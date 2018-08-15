Weekend events August 17-19

FRIDAY

Pacific Crest Trail Days is a 3-day summer festival that starts Friday at 2 pm in Cascade Locks and runs through Sunday at 11 am celebrating and promoting outdoor recreation, with a focus on hiking, camping, and backpacking. Attendees get to participate in activities, games, classes & presentations, win awesome gear at the raffle, watch a series of films, and get great deals on the latest outdoor products from exhibiting sponsors at the Gear Expo. All revenue from the raffle ticket sales go to the non-profit Pacific Crest Trail Association & American Long Distance Hiking Association-West.It’s free to attend with overnight camping available for a fee.

The Skamania County Fair and Timber Carnival in Stevenson is the original “Free-gate” fair in the Northwest and includes lots of livestock, 4-H fun, delicious food, and a treasure of still life exhibits. Don’t miss exciting entertainment, contests, demonstrations and the annual parade, timber carnival, market sale, and firework displays.

SATURDAY

Friends of the Klickitat County Fair – 4D Fundraiser Barrel Race at the Klickitat County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 7 am, race time 11 am. Pre Entries—email mjdumolt@gmail.com by 8/16/18. Signups 4 Day of the race starting at 7 AM with a $10 late fee Open $500 added, $45 fees (BRN4D Double Points). Senior $200 added, $25 fees. Youth $250 added, $20 fees. Novice $250 added, $25 fees. Pee Wee $150 added, $10 fees There will be a $5 office fee per horse. There will be an open arena time 8/17 for $5 per head. Dry camping $10 per night. All campers must be off grounds by 8-19-18 at 9 AM as we have haul in for fair. Bonus 50/50 stake race for barrels. Fastest run receives 50% of the pot, the remainder will be donated to “Friends of the Klickitat County Fair.” 4D is one of the divisions of barrel racing. The divisions are determined by the speed a horse runs the cloverleaf pattern. The Divisions or D races are split using the designations: 1D, 2D, 3D, 4D, 5D and 6D. … The fastest time is a 1D, then the 2D would be 5 seconds slower than the 1D time, etc.

Add years to your life by joining a Blue Zones Project – Walking Moai. A Walking Moai is a small group of people who get together regularly to walk for 10 weeks. It’s an intentional timeout with your friends, coworkers, neighbors, or others who share similar interests. Saturday, August 18th, 2018 Meet at the shelter at Sorosis Park at 9:00 am Coffee, tea, and light refreshments will be provided as well. Learn more and find you own Moai. RSVP at http://go.bluezonesproject.com/tdmoai

Wasco County Historical Society presents a talk on “The Grange Organization,” presented by Lois Root, Carol Root Seeber and Marilyn Wilson from 11 am to noon at the Rorick House, 300 West 13th Street in The Dalles. The event is open to the public. Admission is free and donations are welcome.

Goldendale Exhaust is sponsoring its second annual BURN OUT KINGS competition Saturdy at 1 pm at Ekone Park in Goldendale. All cars and trucks and ATVs can have a chance to win some great prizes. Food will be available from vendors and the Saturday Farmer’s Market. Registration is available at the event or pre-register. Entry forms are available at Goldendale Exhaust at 525 E. Broadway, Goldendale. 509-773-3164.

OneMain Financial will be hosting a free, family-friendly block party, Made on Main Street Saturday 4 to 8 pm at 200 East Third Street in The Dalles. Attendees will be given free entry to The National Neon Sign Museum during the event. Festivities will also include free food, games, crafts, artisan vendors, live music, a children’s obstacle course and much more. “Made on Main Street” is free, and all community members are invited to attend. For more information, please visit: https://www.MadeonMainStreet.com

SUNDAY

A community gathering, dinner, silent & oral auction, and paddle raise event hosted

by Dufur School ASB will take place this Sunday August 19th at 1 pm at Dufur City

Park to raise funds for the Wasco County Community Fire Recovery Fund and

the Ruby & VanOrman Family Donation Fund. The afternoon will include live

music from the Jager Bumz and poetry from Robert Nelson, Cowboy Poet.

Presentations from Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill, Representative Daniel

Bonham, Representative Greg Smith, and Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Jim

Johnson will begin at 2 pm and will also include a special flag ceremony from the

Governor’s office for the Ruby Family. Silent & Oral Auction items include many

farm and ranch themed gifts and decor such as handmade pottery, custom paintings

and artwork, gift certificates for local restaurants and businesses, photography

sessions, truck detailing, a Google Home technology package & Chromebook as well

as plumbing installation for $2,500 and a brand new roof valued at over $25,000.

Delicious food will be provided by Painted Hills Natural Beef, Cobblestone Catering,

Baldwin Saloon & Kramer’s Market at no cost, donations are welcome. Beverages are

provided by Freebridge Brewing, Clocktower Ales, and INB Bank. Additional event

sponsors include Tony White State Farm Insurance, Columbia State Bank, Northwest

Farm Credit Services, Hammel Electric, Brown Roofing, Les Schwab Tire Center,

Ridgeline Plumbing, Shortt Supply, The Stratton Agency, The Optimist Printers,

Haight Crop Insurance, Auction Sales Company & Dean Dollarhide State Farm

Insurance. Donations for the silent auction, sponsorship opportunities, or additional

questions for this event can be directed to Jack Henderson Superintendent at Dufur

School, 541-993-1443 or Cole Kortge, Dufur School ASB President at 541-993-9950

Rifle Raffle – Hage Electric is donating a brand new Ruger American rifle in the winners choice of caliber: 243, 270, 30.06, 308 or 223. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Hage Electric or at the event Sunday in Dufur. All proceeds go to the Wasco County Community Fire Recovery Fund.