Wyden statement on new tariffs on Chinese imports

WASHINGTON—Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports:

“China’s unfair, disruptive trade tactics are an assault against American workers and American innovation. Workers need results. If today’s action marks the beginning of a coherent strategy that produces real change in China, I welcome it. But like other Trump trade actions, I’m concerned it was more impulsive than strategic. Since the president took office, China has only imposed more trade barriers. NAFTA talks are on life support. Our closest allies are questioning the relationship, and American exporters are facing retaliation all over the world.”