Weekend events June 14-16

FRIDAY

Goldendale’s second annual City-Wide Yard Sale is this week, and shoppers eager to splurge on new old stuff have lots of places they can hit. The sale is this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Start your Saturday with the Dallesport/Murdock Fire Depatment biscuits and gravy feed from 7 to 10 am at the Dallesport Fire Station with biscuits and gravy and endless coffe and juice just $5 per person. All proceeds go to the Dallesport Fire Department Building Fund.

The Dalles Farmer’s Market open 9 am to 1 pm in The Dalles City Park

Goldendale Farmer’s Market 9 am to 2 pm at Ekone Park

Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway GORGE RIDE Saturday. Travel through the historic Mosier Twin Tunnels, get rare access to the historic Mayerdale Estate near Mosier and enjoy the panoramic view at Rowena Crest. Advance registration is closed. Day of event registration open 7 to 10 am Saturday morning. Tickets $50 for age 12 and up, $25 for ages 6-11, 5 and under free. All proceeds support restoring & reconnecting the Historic Columbia River Highway and State Trail.

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Sedition Brewing Co. proudly present The Gorge Hops and Hogs Fest, taking place at Lewis & Clark Festival Park in The Dalles, Oregon, June 16, 2018. The family-friendly event features Pacific Northwest Craft Breweries featuring their special Summer Brews, BBQ Challenge, music, food, yard games, kids zone and a variety of vendors. Beer garden opens at noon. There is Free admission, Free Games, Free BBQ Samples after the judging, while supplies last. Proceeds this year benefit the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum, a collaboration between The Dalles Legion Post 19 and the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee.

Great entertainment at the second Annual A-Town Throwdown in Arlington, Oregon which will challenge the best that kiteboarding, windsurfing and standup paddleboarding have to offer. Showcase your talents amongst top competitors in their big air, freestyle and downwind competitions and catch some stellar waves. This fun community event is sponsored by the Port of Arlington and competition will include a Kiteboarding – Big Air, Strap, Strappless Freestyle and foil competitions, Freestyle Windsurfing contest, and Course Standup Paddleboarding race from Blalock to Arlington and a community Standup Paddleboarding relay race. This is a family friendly event and free for all spectators to attend. Demo vendors, exhibitors, food, beer garden and live music will all be featured

84th annual N.P.R.A. Pro West I.C.A. Ketchum Kalf Rodeo Saturday, June 16th and Sunday, June 17th at Glenwood. The show starts at 12:30 p.m. each day. Tickets $10 for adults, $3 for children 4 through 12, free for 3 and under.

SUNDAY

Father’s Day, June 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Enjoy a self-guided tour of the Red House at 114 W. Sentinel St. Goldendale, WA The Red House was built in 1890 for the Horse King of the Northwest Charles Newell and his wife Mary. The Red House has three stories that are furnished with art, antiques, stained glass windows, and original ornamental trim.

The Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum announces its first annual “HAIL to the JEEP” Car Show. Sunday 2 to 4 pm in the J.C. Penny parking lot at Washington & Second Streets in The Dalles The show is open to all cars and motorcycles, with an emphasis on military vehicles. The entry fee is $20.00 per vehicle and registration forms are available at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce or online. Local veteran’s band, Got Your Six, will provide musical entertainment. Food will be available for purchase. Free entry for the public. The Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum is a cooperative venture between the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee and The Dalles Legion Post 19.