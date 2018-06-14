Poll finds most parents and kids agree on Trump, economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — In some ways, President Donald Trump has brought parents and children together when it comes to politics.

That’s according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV. Most in both generations disapprove of Trump, and 55 percent say they usually see eye to eye about politics. Those who disagree say they’re usually able to keep debate civil.

Majorities of both generations say politics has become dysfunctional, and they are dissatisfied with the two-party system. And most say they agree on a wide variety of issues, including feelings on Trump, the economy and racism.

The survey also showed that a quarter of both generations plan to use social media to engage in the midterm congressional elections, such as by commenting or sharing content.