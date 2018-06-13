Trump credits his tweet in Rep. Sanford’s defeat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is trumpeting the defeat of a South Carolina Republican congressman who has been critical of his administration.

Trump tweets Wednesday that his advisers didn’t want him to get involved in the Republican primary, thinking Rep. Mark Sanford “would easily win.”

But Trump says Rep. Katie Arrington “was such a good candidate, and Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot.”

Arrington narrowly defeated Sanford after Trump tweeted on election day that Sanford had been unhelpful, adding, “He is better off in Argentina.”

That was a reference to Sanford’s surprise disappearance from the state as governor, which he later revealed was to continue his affair with an Argentine woman.