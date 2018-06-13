Stocks, dollar edge up ahead of Fed decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stocks are edging up ahead of an interest rate meeting by the Federal Reserve.

Futures for the Dow are up 0.1 percent and those for the S&P 500 are 0.2 percent higher. European indexes are up, with Germany’s DAX gaining 0.2 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 0.3 percent higher.

The dollar, meanwhile, is edging up as well, gaining 0.1 percent against the yen, to 110.52 yen.

Traders widely predict the Fed will raise its main rate by a quarter point on Wednesday. They also expect its chairman, Jerome Powell, to hint during a news conference that the central bank might accelerate the pace of rate hikes slightly in coming months.