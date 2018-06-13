Mexico midfielder Reyes ruled out of World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — Mexico’s football federation says that midfielder Diego Reyes has been ruled out of the World Cup with a right thigh injury.

He picked up the injury playing for Porto and missed three friendlies in the build-up to the tournament in Russia. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio had held out hope that Reyes would recover in time for Mexico’s opening match against Germany on Sunday.

But the federation announced Wednesday that the 25-year-old Reyes wouldn’t take part. Reyes’ spot on the team will be taken by midfielder Erik Gutierrez.